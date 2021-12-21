Pakistan Successful Tests Babur Cruise Missile 1B: ISPR

Pakistan conducted a successful test of an enhanced range version of the indigenously developed Babur Cruise Missile 1B on Tuesday.

The launch was witnessed by Director General Strategic Plans Division, Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Chairman NESCOM, Dr. Raza Samar, Commander Army Strategic Force Command, Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, along with senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Strategic Forces, scientists, and engineers of strategic organizations.

Director-General Strategic Plans Division congratulated the scientists and engineers on achieving excellence in the domain of cruise missile technology and expressed his confidence that this test will further strengthen Pakistan’s Strategic Deterrence.

The President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and Services Chiefs have also congratulated the scientists and engineers on the successful launch.