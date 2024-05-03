Pakistan Resumes UAE Flights Following Weather Update

Pakistan resumed flight operations to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday, following an improvement in weather conditions in the Gulf country.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) officials, alongside representatives from other airlines, including the national carrier, have confirmed the normalization of flight operations, signifying a return to standard schedules. Passengers who were impacted by the suspension of flights are being prioritized for accommodation on upcoming flights, with measures in place to ensure their seamless transition to their travel plans.

Given the magnitude of disruptions caused by weather-induced flight cancellations, PIA and other airlines have taken proactive steps to alleviate passenger inconvenience. Additional flights are being planned to cater to the backlog of travelers and to accommodate future bookings, thereby enhancing the overall convenience for passengers.

In light of these developments, passengers who were affected by canceled flights are advised to avail themselves of the priority seating arrangements by reaching out to Flight Inquiry services. This ensures that their travel arrangements are promptly adjusted to reflect the updated flight schedules.

It is to be noted that the decision to suspend flight operations to the UAE was prompted by reports of extreme weather conditions, including torrential rains and adverse weather patterns, raising concerns about potential disruptions to air travel and ground transportation.

Emirates Airlines and Etihad Airways had also alerted passengers traveling to and from the UAE, advising them to prepare for possible delays and to stay informed about any changes to their travel plans.