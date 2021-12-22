FBR Automation Important for Taxpayers’ Facilitation: Shaukat Tarin

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, emphasized the significance of Automation of processes at the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and deemed it crucial in facilitating taxpayers.

He made these remarks while chairing a meeting on Automation at FBR (HQs), Islamabad, on December 22, 2021. The meeting was attended by Chairman FBR/Secretary Revenue Division, Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, Member FBR (IT), Dr. Ashfaq Ahmad Tunio, Chief Information Officer (CIO), Mr. Mansoor Sultan, and Chairman of Board of Governors PRAL, Syed Javed.

The Advisor on Finance and Revenue was briefed on the progress made on the automation initiatives, data center up-gradation, and initiatives on data security at offices of the tax machinery. The Advisor emphasized the critical importance of automation for taxpayer facilitation, administrative efficiency, and transparency.

He also directed FBR to take all necessary measures for ensuring the security of taxpayers’ data and remarked that all the required resources would be made available for the desired purpose. He further added that a proper monitoring mechanism must be established for signature initiatives taken by the government.