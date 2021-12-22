Govt Focused on Leveraging True Potential of Exports in Technology Sector: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government is focused on leveraging the true potential of exports in the technology sector.

Advertisement

The premier made these remarks while chairing a meeting of the Board of Governors of Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA).

“Technology must be leveraged upon to not only earn foreign exchange but to recover from the current account deficit,” he added.

The Prime Minister directed the authorities concerned to take all possible measures to facilitate potential investors in the IT sector. He stressed improving the ease of doing business to attract more Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the field.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was apprised that an investment of Rs. 520 million has been committed to different projects in Islamabad Technopolis, Karachi, and Lahore Special Technology Zones under Special Technology Zones Authority.

ALSO READ Lahore’s Taza Raises $6.5 Million Pre-Seed Funding

The meeting was attended by Industries Minister, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, IT Minister, Syed Amin ul Haque, Advisor on Finance, Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, SAPM on Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar, and Chairman STZA, Amer Ahmed Hashmi, along with other senior officers of the concerned departments.