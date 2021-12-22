West Indies to Return to Pakistan for Another T20I Series

West Indies cricket team will tour Pakistan for a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series in early 2023, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed in a press release on Wednesday.

The Men in Maroon are already scheduled to return to Pakistan for a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series that was postponed earlier this month due to the COVID-19 outbreak in their camp.

However, the T20I series in 2022 will be scheduled before the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“West Indies will play three Twenty20 Internationals in the build-up to the PSL 2023. The West Indies team are already scheduled to play ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League ODIs in June 2022 to make up for the postponed matches,” the press release added.

The West Indies cricket team had arrived in Pakistan on 8 December to play three T20Is and as many ODIs between 13 and 22 December 2021. However, they flew back after playing three T20Is in Karachi as eight of their squad members, including six players, had tested positive for the virus.

After Devon Thomas was sidelined with a finger injury, the visiting side was left with limited choices for ODIs, as they feared more of their players would get infected. Therefore, Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the PCB mutually decided to postpone the series until June 2022.

Besides, Pakistan is also expecting to host Australia in February-March, 2022, England in October-November, and New Zealand in December, and then again in April 2023.