Fully Functional FGPMA Necessary for Best Utilization of Govt’s Assets: Adviser

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin held a meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on E-Commerce Senator Aun Abass Buppi at Finance Division on Thursday.

Senator Buppi extended congratulations to the adviser on being elected as a member of the Senate. He further apprised the adviser on the progress being made on the establishment of the Federal Government Properties Management Authority (FGPMA).

The adviser said FGPMA has been mandated to ensure getting the best value for money for the government’s assets and properties. He stressed the need to make FGPMA fully functional at the earliest for the best utilization of government’s assets. He also extended his full support and cooperation in this regard.