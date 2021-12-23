How to Get a Motorway M-Tag [Guide]

Earlier this month, the Lahore High Court (LHC) declared M-tag mandatory for all vehicles to travel on the Lahore to Islamabad M-2 motorway, with the directives taking effect from 7 December. The court also ordered the National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) to not only prevent vehicles without M-tag from traveling on the M-2 motorway but redirect them to GT Road. In this guide, we are going to help you with all the steps of the motorway M-tag registration and payment process:

Following LHC’s orders, citizens along with their vehicles thronged the nearest toll plazas and the offices of NHMP to get M-tag in order to enjoy seamless travel on the M-2 motorway.

There has been a lot of confusion among citizens as to what exactly an M-tag is, from where they can get it, what documents are required to get it, and what its registration fee is.

This article aims to answer all these questions in a detailed manner. So without further ado, let’s get straight into it.

What is an M-tag?

An M-tag is pre-paid radio frequency identification (RFID) tag that is affixed at the top of the front windscreen of a vehicle.

Why it is needed?

An M-tag allows a traveler to pay the toll tax automatically within seconds instead of waiting in long queues at a toll plaza. The M-tag is required for travel on the M-2 motorway for now but it is expected that it will be made mandatory for travel on all other motorways as well in the coming future.

Documents required for M-tag

Citizens only need to have an original valid CNIC and COVID-19 vaccination certificate to get an M-tag for the vehicle. Vehicle registration documents are not required to get an M-tag. While the vaccination certificate is mandatory, officials don’t usually ask for it when you visit the registration counters.

How to get an M-tag?

M-tags are available at special booths at the toll plazas of the M-2 motorway. Citizens can get M-tag for their vehicles within minutes in the following simple steps:

Go to the nearest toll plaza in your vehicle.

Provide CNIC.

Provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Provide vehicle details.

Provide phone number.

Get M-tag.

Ineligibility criteria

While citizens are allowed to get M-tag without showing their vehicle registration documents, NHMP has decided not to issue M-tag to vehicles that have applied for registration. Therefore, it is advised to get your vehicle registered at the earliest to avoid any inconvenience.

How to check M-tag ID?

Although the M-tag ID is sent on the mobile phone as soon citizens register with the NHMP. However, in case the SMS gets deleted, citizens can still check their M-tag ID through a simple process. All they have to do is just send the following message to 9909.

Mtag (space) 13-digit CNIC number

In reply, they will receive their M-tag ID.

The message will look like this:

Mtag 37405123 (8-digit ID)

Registration fee of M-tag

There is no registration fee involved in this process and citizens can get M-tag for their vehicles without any upfront payment. Moreover, there is no requirement to maintain a minimum balance as well.

How to recharge M-tag?

There are a number of ways citizens can recharge their M-tag.

Recharge via customer care centers.

Recharge via drive-through at toll plazas.

Recharge via scratch card.

Recharge via JazzCash/Easypaisa/Upaisa mobile applications.

Recharge via JazzCash/Easypaisa/Upaisa outlets.

Recharge via M-tag One Network mobile application.

About One Network application

For the unaware, One Network is a dedicated application of the NHMP that lets users easily manage their M-tag account. The application also maintains their balance, travel history, account, and vehicle details. Besides, it also sends official notifications from the NHMP regarding fog and diversion to the users.

How to check M-tag balance?

Citizens can check their M-tag balance via JazzCash/Easypaisa/Upaisa/One Network mobile applications.

They can also check their M-tag balance by sending the following SMS to 9909.

Balance (space) 8-digit M-tag ID

Have we missed anything? Let us know in the comments section.