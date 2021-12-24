CNG Association Reveals The Real Reason Behind Gas Crisis In Pakistan

Group Leader All-Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA), Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha, in a statement issued on Friday, said that few departments are ruining the economy in a bid to continue their monopoly over the troubled gas sector.

Advertisement

The desire of these departments is resulting in production and export losses to the tune of billions, while hundreds of thousands of people are losing their jobs in this era of double-digit inflation, the statement alleged.

Due to these factors, a gas crisis occurs every winter, and now even it has also become a routine during the summer, costing the battered economy dearly, said Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha.

He said that due to the shortage of gas in the country and mismanagement in gas imports, the country’s economy loses billions while investors receive a negative message.

ALSO READ Asad Umar Reviews Progress of SDGs on Different Sectors

The Group Leader said that despite the government’s desire to liberalize the gas sector, some elements are not allowing the private sector to start cheap gas imports.

Ghiyas Paracha said that the same elements are obstructing the construction of new terminals, expansion of existing terminals, and construction of the gas pipeline, which is badly needed.

Advertisement

He said that the gas bureaucracy has failed to import LNG on time and at reasonable prices, and at present, expensive gas was being imported to sell cheaply to influential sectors.

The gas supply to the CNG sector, which has been paying the highest price of it, has been discontinued as mismanagement in the gas sector has reached its peak, which has severely affected its performance, he observed.

Due to the rampant mismanagement in the gas sector, the circular debt is increasing rapidly, resulting in troubles, he observed.

ALSO READ Urea Industry Asked to Increase Supply by 30% to Bridge the Gap

He further stated that Pakistan bought the most expensive LNG cargoes due to the wrong planning of the concerned officials, and the entire burden is being shifted to the people.

He regretted that the summaries of the Ministry of Petroleum had not been approved for the last three years, and if a summary is approved by chance, it is not allowed to be implemented, which is destroying the energy sector.

Ghiyas Paracha said that some self-seeking ministers were also responsible for the gas crisis and demanded that the Prime Minister take action against them.