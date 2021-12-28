Is the Pakistani Market Ready for Hot Hatchbacks? 

In the 1970s and 1960s, car companies realized that they could add a little more power to hatchbacks to make them more lucrative, thus creating a sub-segment, the hot hatchback or simply known as the hot hatch.

Sporty hatchbacks or hot-hatches can be categorized as entry-level performance cars. They are cheaper than most performance cars, have spacious interiors and come loaded with practical features and above all, are fuel-efficient.

A modern sporty hatchback is a unique combination of a first-class driving experience and everyday practicality and affordability.

In Pakistan, one can choose from all kinds of hatchbacks, economical and reliable like Suzuki’s Alto, modern and compact such as Kia’s Picanto, or a complete family hatchback full of options such as Suzuki Cultus.

They’re all quite popular but none can be considered a hot-hatchback. So, is Pakistan ready for the hatchback?

With the auto-sector fast-evolving, and with rumors afoot of modern hatchbacks such as 4th generation Suzuki Swift or MG5, etc. entering the market, it may just be around the corner.

Let’s analyze further.

We have seen an influx of hatchbacks on the roads, and almost all of them have upgraded over the past few years. For example, Suzuki, which is the market leader and has the greatest number of cars on the roads, has done so with its entire product lineup.

The new Alto and Cultus are huge upgrades from their last versions and have been really popular with their audience, selling record numbers. Then there is Picanto, a new entrant in the Hatchback segment, and equally loaded with modern features.

The appetite for modern, stylish, and feature studded hatchbacks is growing in Pakistan. Pakistan, with its youth bulge and a growing middle class, has an increasingly young population that is more than ever connected to the world, more internet savvy than ever before, and seeks value for money, providing the perfect consumer for sub-category known as the hot-hatchback.

It’s only a matter of time before the trend really catches on. Rumors are already circulating of the 4th generation Suzuki Swift and MG5 coming to Pakistan.

If they’re true, they could potentially transform the market, especially the 4th generation Suzuki Swift as Pakistanis have already proven their love for the Swift brand with the initial models being a hit with its audience.

Furthermore, Suzuki has the largest network locally and the consumer is more likely to adopt a new product from a player that is well established locally.

Considering all of that, the Pakistani market does seem ready and ripe for the Hot-Hatchback, or should we say Premium-Hatchback?