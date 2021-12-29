Xiaomi Watch S1 is its Best Smartwatch Yet

Xiaomi held its exclusive launch event in China yesterday. The event announced the highly-anticipated Xiaomi 12 series but also showcased some other impressive gadgets including the Watch S1 and the all-new TWS earphones 3.

Advertisement

ALSO READ MIUI 13 Will Make Xiaomi Phones Faster and Smoother

Xiaomi Watch S1

The smartwatch has been crowned as the company’s most premium smartwatch to date. Watch S1 flaunts a beautiful circular 1.43″ AMOLED display inside a stainless steel casing that has sapphire glass for scratch protection. The watch also comes with third-party app support and 5ATM water resistance, meaning that it can survive about 50 meters underwater.

In terms of appearance, it looks much like a regular wristwatch.

The usual smartwatch health-monitoring sensors are there as well including heart rate and blood oxygen sensors, as well as a sleep-tracking feature. It can track up to 117 sports modes. For payments, there’s an integrated NFC module, as well as a microphone and speaker for calls through your paired phone. You also get an onboard GNSS positioning.

Powering the Xiaomi Watch S1 is a 470mAh battery that can last up to 12 days according to Xiaomi.

It comes in three leather strap variants. The rubber strap version of the Xiaomi Watch S1 costs CNY 1,049 ($165), while the leather strap models cost CNY 1,199 ($175).

Xiaomi TWS Earphones 3

The TWS Earphones come with an Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) system. It can cancel up to 40 dB noise, meaning it can easily block out people talking around you. But there is also a Transparency Mode powered by three microphones. This lets in some surrounding noise to let you talk to people around you.

Advertisement

The earphones are also IP55 water and dust-resistant.

With ANC turned off, Xiaomi claims that the TWS Earphones 3 can last up to 7 hours on a single charge. The battery life goes up to 30 hours if you carry the charging case around. The case can charge via USB-C or wirelessly via any compatible Qi charger.

Xiaomi TWS Earphones 3 start at ($70). However, as of yet, there’s no word on the international launch.