Supplementary Finance Bill Will Not Impact Common Man: Finance Minister

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, has ruled out the speculations, being expressed by many, that the supplementary finance bill will cause an increase in inflation.

Addressing a press conference, jointly with Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib, Tarin said the government had proposed to withdraw tax exemptions of Rs. 343 billion out of which Rs. 272 billion taxes were refundable or adjustable.

The minister said that proposed new taxes only amounted to Rs. 71 billion, out of which Rs. 69 billion taxes were on luxury imported items such as imported fish, high-end bakery items, imported cheese, and imported bicycles.

“We have proposed removal of only Rs. 2 billion tax exemptions on the items that can be related to the common man which would have a negligible impact on inflation,” the minister said.

“The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had asked us to impose Rs. 700 billion in new taxes but we negotiated and brought it down to just Rs. 343 billion,” he explained.

Giving a breakdown of the tax exemptions being withdrawn, the minister said the Rs. 112 billion tax exemptions on machinery and Rs. 160 billion tax exemptions on the pharmaceutical sector would be refundable or adjustable.

SBP Autonomy

Commenting on the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Amendment Bill 2021, the minister said it was aimed at strengthening the central bank. He added that strengthening the institutions was also included in the manifesto of his party.

Tarin said under the bill, the central bank would be given administration independence, which would provide it the authority to decide administrative measures.

He pointed out that members of the central bank board would be nominated and approved by the government. The board, he said, would be answerable to the relevant standing committees of the Parliament.

He rejected the notion that the bill was akin to selling the country’s sovereignty.