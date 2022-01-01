PSO is Facing a Severe Jet Fuel Shortage

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has declined to supply jet fuel to international airlines thanks to a severe shortage for the next two weeks to cater to domestic airlines.

The move has sparked fears that outbound flight operations will be affected adversely.

It has reportedly asked the Aviation Division to inform all incoming international flights to bring additional Jet A-1 fuel with them to prevent inconveniences.

The state-owned petroleum corporation has also asked the Aviation Division to provide fuel to international flights only in emergencies.

The shortage of jet fuel has been triggered by the closure of three major oil refineries in the country. National Refinery Limited (NRL), Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL), and Byco Oil Pakistan Limited (BOPL) have ceased operations due to a lack of demand for furnace oil and surplus reserves.

They were forced to resort to this strategy as Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) are continuously importing furnace oil instead of procuring it from local refineries.

These refineries have asked the government to compel the IPPs and OMCs to start procuring furnace oil from local refineries at the same level as before to ensure optimum output and prevent them from shutting down permanently.