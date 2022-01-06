Mohammad Rizwan Wins Big in PCB Awards 2021 [List]

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) awards 2021 took place in a glittering ceremony at Lahore today. The winners of each of the eight categories have been announced with players rewarded for their exceptional performances for the Men in Green throughout the previous year.

Let’s have a look at all the winners:

Spirit of Cricket Award

Pakistan cricket team’s heartwarming gesture and hospitality after the match against Namibia in the 2021 T20 World Cup earned the spirit of the cricket award.

Umpire of the Year

Asif Yaqoob was named the Umpire of the year, his second consecutive award in the category.

Domestic Cricketer of the Year

Sahibzada Farhan was named Domestic Cricketer of the Year for his exceptional performances throughout the year in all three formats. He finished as the leading run-scorer in Pakistan Cup and second-highest run-scorer in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. Overall, he scored more than 1,800 runs across all formats.

Emerging Cricketer of the Year

Mohammad Wasim Jr. won the award for the Emerging Cricketer of the Year for his incredible performances throughout the year. The youngster came to the limelight for his magnificent performances in PSL 6 and made his international debut later in the year.

Women’s Cricketer of the Year

Veteran all-rounder, Nida Dar won the award for Women’s Cricketer of the Year. She was top-class with both the bat and the ball in limited-overs cricket and was terrific throughout the year.

Impactful performance of the year

Shaheen’s magnificent performance against arch-rivals India in the 2021 T20 World Cup won him the award for the Most Impactful Performance of the Year. Shaheen ripped apart the Indian batting line-up as Pakistan won the match by 10 wickets.

T20I Cricketer of the Year

Mohammad Rizwan grabbed the award for T20I Cricketer of the Year for his sublime performances throughout the year. Rizwan became the first batter in the world to score more than 1,000 runs in the calendar year and helped Pakistan to register 20 wins in the year.

ODI Cricketer of the Year

Babar Azam was named as ODI Cricketer of the Year for his exceptional performance in the 50-over format. Babar was Pakistan’s highest run-scorer in the format with 405 runs in 6 ODIs.

Test Cricketer of the Year

Hasan Ali won the award for the Test Cricketer of the Year for his exceptional year. Hasan picked up 41 wickets which included 5 five-wicket hauls. Hasan’s brilliant performances helped Pakistan in achieving the highest win percentage in Test cricket in 2021.

Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year

Mohammad Rizwan was named as the Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year for his record-breaking year. He was formidable in T20I format and was invaluable for the Men in Green in Tests format as well.