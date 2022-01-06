OnePlus 10 Pro Official Specs Revealed by CEO Pete Lau

The OnePlus 10 Pro is merely a week away from launch and as always, we have almost all specifications ahead of its release. Before it was just leaks, but now the company CEO himself has confirmed a number of specifications for the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Advertisement

The CEO has confirmed that the flagship handset will come with a 120Hz Fluid AMOLED panel with LTPO 2.0 technology for variable refresh rates. Its main chipset will be the latest and greatest Qualcomm SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1.

As for software, the phone will boot Oxygen OS 12 based on Android 12. The phone’s dimensions will be 163 x 73.9 x 8.55mm.

The main camera will be the second generation Hasselblad camera made up of a 48MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide, and an 8MP zoom camera. All these cameras will have support for Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and the front camera will be a 32MP shooter.

The 5,000 mAh battery will be packed with 80W super-fast wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and reverse charging to use as a power bank. Other features include VoLTE, VoWiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, X-axis linear motor, and dual stereo speakers.

The OnePlus 10 series will become official in China next week but will hit the global market a few months later.