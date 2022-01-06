PSL 2022’s Official Logo and New Tagline Unveiled

The seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL0 is right around the corner and the festivities for the tournament are in full swing. The PSL management has finally responded to the calls of the PSL fans by revealing the logo and the tagline for the latest edition.

The image of the logo along with the tagline was uploaded by the official account of PSL across various social media platforms. Let’s have a look:

According to details, the anthem of PSL 7 will be released in the next few weeks after facing a delay. The management of PSL is looking for sponsors for the anthem and will finalize the details in the next few days. PSL 7 is set to commence on 27 January while the mini-draft for the tournament will take place on 9 January via virtual session.

