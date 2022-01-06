Punjab Announces Decision on Extension of Winter Vacations for Schools

The Punjab government led by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has decided against extending winter vacations in public and private educational institutions in the province.
Speaking in this regard, Punjab’s Education Minister, Dr. Murad Raas, has said that all public and private schools that were closed till 6 January 2022 on account of winter vacations will reopen on 7 January 2022 as originally scheduled.
He welcomed all students and teachers back to schools and advised them to follow Coronavirus SOPs issued by the provincial government to ensure they don’t contract the Omicron variant which is gaining strongholds all over the country.
ANNOUNCEMENT
All schools of Punjab that had winter vacation till January 6th, 2022 will open tomorrow January 7th, 2022. We welcome our students and teachers back to school. Please follow COVID SOPs issued by the government.
— Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) January 6, 2022
Note that the Punjab government on 21 December 2021 had declared that winter vacations in the 36 districts would be observed in two phases. Under the first phase, the winter holidays were observed in the schools of 24 districts from 23 December 2021 to 6 January 2022.
The schools in these districts will reopen on 7 January 2022:
- Kasur
- Sialkot
- Narowal
- Faisalabad
- Sahiwal
- Gujrat
- Gujranwala
- Pakpattan
- Sheikhupura
- Okara
- Vehari
- Khanewal
- Lahore
- Khushab
- Hafizabad
- Multan
- Lodhran
- Bahawalpur
- Bahawalnagar
- Sargodha
- Mandi Bahauddin
- Nankana Sahib
- Jhang
- Toba Tek Singh
Meanwhile, winter vacations in the schools of the remaining 12 districts are being observed from 3 to 13 January 2022. The schools in the following districts will reopen on 14 January 2022:
- Jhelum
- Mianwali
- Attock
- Muzaffargarh
- Chakwal
- Bhakkar
- Rawalpindi
- Rajanpur
- Layyah
- Raheem Yar Khan
- Dera Ghazi Khan
- Chiniot