Punjab Announces Decision on Extension of Winter Vacations for Schools

By Haroon Hayder | Published Jan 6, 2022 | 1:20 pm
smog situation in Lahore

The Punjab government led by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has decided against extending winter vacations in public and private educational institutions in the province.

Speaking in this regard, Punjab’s Education Minister, Dr. Murad Raas, has said that all public and private schools that were closed till 6 January 2022 on account of winter vacations will reopen on 7 January 2022 as originally scheduled.

He welcomed all students and teachers back to schools and advised them to follow Coronavirus SOPs issued by the provincial government to ensure they don’t contract the Omicron variant which is gaining strongholds all over the country.

Note that the Punjab government on 21 December 2021 had declared that winter vacations in the 36 districts would be observed in two phases. Under the first phase, the winter holidays were observed in the schools of 24 districts from 23 December 2021 to 6 January 2022.

The schools in these districts will reopen on 7 January 2022:

  1. Kasur
  2. Sialkot
  3. Narowal
  4. Faisalabad
  5. Sahiwal
  6. Gujrat
  7. Gujranwala
  8. Pakpattan
  9. Sheikhupura
  10. Okara
  11. Vehari
  12. Khanewal
  13. Lahore
  14. Khushab
  15. Hafizabad
  16. Multan
  17. Lodhran
  18. Bahawalpur
  19. Bahawalnagar
  20. Sargodha
  21. Mandi Bahauddin
  22. Nankana Sahib
  23. Jhang
  24. Toba Tek Singh
Meanwhile, winter vacations in the schools of the remaining 12 districts are being observed from 3 to 13 January 2022. The schools in the following districts will reopen on 14 January 2022:

  1. Jhelum
  2. Mianwali
  3. Attock
  4. Muzaffargarh
  5. Chakwal
  6. Bhakkar
  7. Rawalpindi
  8. Rajanpur
  9. Layyah
  10. Raheem Yar Khan
  11. Dera Ghazi Khan
  12. Chiniot

Haroon Hayder
