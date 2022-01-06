TikTok Content Creators Come Forth to Defeat COVID-19 With #MeriVaccineKahani

As Omicron, the new variant of Covid-19 is spreading gradually in Pakistan with a number of cases being reported daily, well-known creative content creators of TikTok took the mission to create awareness regarding vaccinations with #MeriVaccineKahani.

They talked about the speculations prevailing about COVID vaccine side effects, explaining to get vaccinated for everyones’ safety.

Hassan Ahmed, Dr. Zarghoona, Hareem Rashid, Azad Chaiwala, Naveed Jamal, Mr. Dawar, Malik Adil Awan, and Team Khair requested fans not to ignore vaccinations.

Differently-abled creative artist, Hassan Ahmed, sent the message to viewers in his unique way. Hassan used sign language to talk about how important it is to get vaccinated to defeat the COVID virus.

Dr. Zarghoona used her medical knowledge to educate her fans about the vaccines. She spoke from a doctor’s perspective about the efficacy of vaccines and why is it important for the medical practitioner to get vaccinated.

Some of the content creators including, Hareem Rashid, Azad Chaiwala, Mr. Dawar, and Naveed Jamal reminded their followers to get vaccinated as soon as possible for their own and others’ safety. They asserted that after being vaccinated, no side effects occurred and requested viewers to ignore all conspiracy theories about vaccination.

Malik Adil Awan and Team Khair used the magic of regional dialect to make #MeriVaccineKahani a success. They asked the fans to get vaccinated before the next surge of Covid-19 hits Pakistan.

The initiative by the content creators was in-line with the Ministry of National Health Services (MNHSRC) campaign to spread awareness regarding COVID-19 prevention in Pakistan.