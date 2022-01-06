ZTBL Declares New Rates of Return on Different Types of Deposits

The Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) has declared new rates of return on the Profit & Loss Sharing (PLS) and other types of deposits for the period starting from July 01, 2021 to December 31, 2021 and indicative rates for the period from January 01, 2022, to onward (till further order):
|Nature of Account
|Declared Rates
|July 01 to
Sep. 30, 2021 p.a
|Oct. 01 to
Nov. 30, 2021
p.a
|01st to 31st December 2021
p.a
|January 01 to
June 30, 2022
p.a
|1.
|PLS Saving Account
|5.50%
|5.75%
|7.25%
|8.25%
|2.
|ZTBL Asaan Account (Saving)
|5.50%
|5.75%
|7.25%
|8.25%
|3.
|ZTBL Assan Account(other remunerative)
|5.50%
|5.75%
|7.25%
|8.25%
|4.
|ZTBL Junior Account (ZJA)
|5.50%
|5.75%
|7.25%
|8.25%
|5.
|Business Deposit Account
|5.50%
|5.75%
|7.25%
|8.25%
|6.
|ZTBL Senior Citizen Account (ZSCA)
|6.00%
|6.25%
|7.75%
|8.75%
|7
|PLS Term Deposits
a) 03 Months
b) 06 Months
c) 12 Months
d) 24 Months
e) 36 Months
f) 48 Months
g) 60 Months
|
5.90%
5.80%
5.85%
5.80%
5.50%
5.50%
5.50%
|
6.15%
6.05%
6.10%
6.05%
5.75%
5.75%
5.75%
|
7.40%
7.55%
7.75%
7.80%
8.00%
8.20%
8.40%
|
8.40%
8.55%
8.75%
8.80%
9.00%
9.20%
9.40%
|8
|Zarai Term Deposit Certificates (Fixed)
|5.50%
|5.75%
|8.20%
|9.20%
|
|Premature-Profit rates on ZTDC:
Before 6 months
6 months & before 12 months
12 months & before 24 months
24 months & before 36 months
|
5.80%
5.85%
5.80%
5.50%
|
6.05%
6.10%
6.05%
5.75%
|
7.25%
7.25%
7.70%
7.80%
|
8.25%
8.25%
8.70%
8.80%
|9.
|Mustaqbil Mehfooz Short Term 3 months (Fixed)
|5.90%
|6.15%
|7.40%
|8.40%
|10.
|Rozana Bachat Account (Fixed slabs)
i) up to Rs.10,000/-
ii) Rs.10,001/- to Rs.100,000/-
iii) Rs.100,001/- to Rs.500,000/-
iv) Rs.500,001/- to Rs.5,000,000/-
v)Rs.5,000,001/-to Rs.10,000,000/-
vi) Rs.10,000,001/- and above
|
5.50%
5.50%
5.50%
5.50%
5.55%
5.60%
|
5.75%
5.75%
5.75%
5.75%
5.80%
5.85%
|
7.25%
7.25%
7.25%
7.25%
7.25%
7.50%
|
8.25%
8.25%
8.25%
8.25%
8.25%
8.50%
|11.
|Zarai Munafa Term Deposit Certificate
(for Rs.0.1 Million each) at fixed rate for 01 year only for banks employees.
|
5.85%
|
6.10%
|
7.800%
|
8.80%
