Alibaba Wants More Pakistanis to Use its E-Commerce Platform for Trading Worldwide

The Alibaba Group enjoined Pakistan’s business community to unite and use its digital platform for online trading to facilitate local enterprises to take an exciting voyage into the world of e-commerce.

The world’s online commerce company also intends to expand its services across all Pakistani markets and help local players “avail the opportunity to trade with the world”.

Discussing Pakistan’s local e-commerce landscape at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Alibaba’s country manager, Songsong, stated, “We are pleased to work with all of you. And I would request to use our proven e-commerce platform and avail the opportunity to trade with the world”.

He also remarked that the future of e-commerce in Pakistan is “very strong”.

Songsong explained that using Alibaba’s platform will boost Pakistani businesses’ visibility to prospective worldwide clients, allow them to join a dynamic networking community, and let them interact with enterprises that are already operating successfully on the organization’s website.

Alibaba is the largest online commerce corporation in China, and by some measurements, even the world. Its three main sites — Taobao, Tmall, and Alibaba.com — have hundreds of millions of users and host millions of merchants and businesses.

The company is the most popular destination for online shopping in the world’s fastest-growing e-commerce market, according to the Wall Street Journal. Transactions on its online sites totaled $248 billion last year, which was more than those of eBay and Amazon.com combined. Additionally, it had previously acquired Daraz Group, a leading e-commerce company in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Nepal, in 2018.