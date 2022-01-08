Haris Rauf Receives Signed Jersey from Former Indian Captain

Pakistan and India may be arch-rivals both on and off the cricket field, but the cricketers from both sides of the border share a good camaraderie. Former Indian captain, MS Dhoni shared a goodwill gesture as he gifted his signed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) jersey to Pakistan’s star right-arm pacer, Haris Rauf.

Advertisement

ALSO READ PSL 7 Mini-draft To Take Place Today

Haris, who is currently one of the most feared fast bowlers in limited-overs cricket, took to Twitter to thank MS Dhoni for his kind gesture and expressed delight at receiving the jersey from one of his favorite players.

Haris tweeted, “The legend and captain cool, MS Dhoni has honored me with this beautiful gift. The ‘number 7’ is still winning hearts through his kind and goodwill gesture”. He also tagged CSK team manager, Russell Radhakrishnan in the tweet and thanked him for the support.

The legend & capt cool @msdhoni has honored me with this beautiful gift his shirt. The "7" still winning hearts through his kind & goodwill gestures. @russcsk specially Thank you so much for kind support. pic.twitter.com/XYpSNKj2Ia — Haris Rauf (@HarisRauf14) January 7, 2022

ALSO READ Usman Khawaja Opens Up on Challenges of Growing Up as a Pakistani in Australia

Haris’ tweet has since gone viral as it garnered over 53,000 likes and 5,600 retweets as the cricketing fans from both countries appreciated the gesture and the respect between the two cricketers.

While the two cricketers have never played against each other on the same field, the two did meet during Pakistan’s victory over India in the 2021 T20 World Cup match. MS Dhoni was instated as India’s team mentor for the tournament while Haris was influential for Pakistan as they qualified for their first semi-final since 2012.