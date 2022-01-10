Here’s the Updated World Test Championship Points Table After 4th Ashes Test

Australia dropped crucial points as they failed to defeat England in the fourth Ashes Test between the two sides. England showed incredible grit and determination as they managed to pull off an unlikely draw on the fifth day of the fourth Ashes Test.

England tail-enders, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, and James Anderson managed to defy the odds as they stuck around until the end of the day to manage a draw against Australia. While Australia has already retained the Ashes by defeating England in the first three Test matches, they did lose crucial points in the World Test Championship points table.

Australia was ranked number one in the table with 100% points prior to the start of the Test. They have now dropped down to number two with 83.33% of points in their four matches. The difference between 2nd placed Australia and third-placed Pakistan is now only 8.33% with Pakistan having won 3 and lost 1 in their four matches so far in the competition.

Meanwhile, England still sits at the bottom of the table with 10.41% after 8 matches. They have also suffered 10 penalty points due to slow over-rates in multiple Test matches. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, sits at the top of the table with 100% points after winning two out of two Test matches.

Here is the updated points table after the draw between Australia and England:

Team Percentage of Points Points Won Lost Drawn Series Penalty Sri Lanka 100.00 24 2 0 0 1 – Australia 83.33 40 3 0 1 1* – Pakistan 75.00 36 3 1 0 2 – India 55.21 53 4 2 2 3* 3 South Africa 50.00 12 1 1 0 1* Bangladesh 33.33 12 1 2 0 2* – West Indies 25.00 12 1 3 0 2 – New Zealand 11.11 4 0 2 1 2* – England 10.41 10 1 5 2 2* 10