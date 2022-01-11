2021 Was the 5th Hottest Year in World’s Recorded History

2021 turned out to be the fifth hottest year since 1850, the year when official record-keeping of annual temperatures began, a report by the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) has revealed.

According to the report, the average global temperature during 2021 remained 1.1-1.2°C above than the average temperature that was recorded from the 1850s-1900s.

Moreover, the levels of emissions of carbon dioxide and methane, the two greenhouse gases responsible for climate change and global warming, into the atmosphere also set new records in 2021.

The concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere touched 414.3 parts per million (ppm) in 2021 which is an increase of 2.4 ppm from the levels recorded in 2020. The concentration of methane in the atmosphere reached 1852.3 ppm in 2021 which is an increase of 7.87 ppm from the levels recorded in 2020.

2015-2021 have been recorded as the warmest years, with the years 2020 and 2016 being the hottest years on record during which the average global temperatures remained 1.25°C above since the start of official record-keeping.

Climate change resulting from rising global temperature triggered extreme weather events all over the world in 2021. Massive floods were witnessed in Europe, China, and South Sudan and dangerous wildfires erupted in Siberia, Greece, Turkey, and the US.

Last year also saw extreme temperatures as Europe recorded its hottest summer, the Mediterranean witnessed unprecedented heatwaves, and temperatures in North America hit a record high.

Commenting on the report, Director C3S, Carlo Buontempo, said that the report is a stark reminder that the world needs to mend its ways immediately otherwise it would be too late.

Director C3S added that the signatories of the 2015 Paris Agreement must take drastic measures to implement the agreement in letter and spirit. The historic agreement requires the signatories to limit the global temperature rise to 1.5°C by cutting emissions by more than 50% by the end of 2030.