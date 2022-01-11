PSEB to Invest Rs. 1 Billion on IT Boot Camps for Professionals and Graduates

Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) has received an amount of Rs. 1 billion from the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication to hold various skill development training programs through boot camps and batches across the country.

These programs are likely to be commenced this year, starting from major cities of the country. Professionals and graduate students could enroll in the boot camps and batches without any charges, according to an official at PSEB.

These programs will be designed for IT graduates and professionals, in particular, aimed at building their capacity in-demand fields of the local IT industry and various soft skills among the participants.

The boot camps will be 4 to 5 months long depending on the subjects and provide human resources to cater to the local industry, which is facing a shortage of skilled manpower these days.

PSEB is working with various stakeholders for the design of curriculum, practical training sessions, and the availability of trainers and supportive staff from the industry. The board will also hire several experienced professionals from local and foreign IT companies as trainers for these boot camps.

These programs will be organized in collaboration with various IT companies and software houses. In this connection, the board is seeking the participation of interested IT companies, having expertise in training and capacity building of professionals and graduates.

According to estimates, more than 25,000 IT graduates are passed out every year from various universities in Pakistan but merely 5,000 of leading universities are employed by local industry as per the prevailing requirement of the job market, whereas the rest of the students with outdated skills do survive for getting high paid jobs.

Setting up these boot camps will upgrade the skills of these graduates as per the requirement of the local IT industry, and the job markets, as well as companies’ demand, will be met through this way—a win-win situation for graduates and companies.

Pakistan’s IT industry has been on the track of growth for the past two years with several emerging opportunities of automation, BPOs, e-commerce in the local and global markets.

The exports of the industry recorded an all-time high level in the last many straight years with a wider scope in the near future. To enhance the volume of Pakistan’s exports, the development of trained human resources on a sustainable level is needed in the country.