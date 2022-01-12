Advertisement

Firefox Focus Gets a Major Privacy Protection Feature on Android

By Alyshai | Published Jan 12, 2022 | 12:44 pm

Firefox has been a huge advocate of security and privacy from the start and has now decided to bring its best feature of the Focus browser to Android. The feature titled Total Cookie Protection helps prevent cross-site tracking.

Firefox prevents cross-site tracking by storing the cookies into a virtual ‘cookie jar,’ preventing websites from accessing information about online behavior. Websites access a user’s online activity for better ad targeting and to learn more about shopping preferences.

Anytime a website, or third-party deposits a cookie in the browser, Firefox Focus confines that cookie to a cookie jar assigned specifically for that website. Using this method prevents websites from reaching into cookie jars not assigned to them.

Firefox Focus’s Total Cookie Protection has been available for quite some time for the desktop version and is enabled by default. The company took some time integrating the feature for the Android version of the web browser.

Mozilla’s Firefox is the first browser to offer such a feature. Some websites may not work properly with blocked access to cookies. However, to combat this issue Firefox will use SmartBlock that will keep said websites fully operational.

