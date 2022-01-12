Here’s Pakistan Hockey’s Complete Schedule for 2022

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has released the calendar for 2022. Pakistan hockey players will play a total of six international events in the year which include major tournaments such as the Asia Cup, Commonwealth Games, and Asian Games.

The sports calendar also includes seven domestic tournaments in order to prepare the squad for the major international tournaments.

President PHF, Brig Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, approved Pakistan Hockey’s calendar for the year and the official sports calendar was released by Secretary-General PHF, Asif Bajwa.

According to the schedule, four national events which include the women’s senior and junior hockey championships will also be held in the year. Inter-school hockey championships are also a part of the calendar. Overall, sixteen all Pakistan tournaments will be held throughout the year.

PHF has also announced that four training workshops will also be held in the year which will be conducted to train umpires, coaches, and technical officials. The training will be carried out in order to build the capacity and provide adequate coaching to the players associated with the Pakistan national hockey team.

Pakistan hockey team last played in the Asian Champions Trophy in late December. They failed to impress as they finished fourth in a five-team tournament.