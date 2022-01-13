Defending Champions Multan Sultans Rope in T20 World Cup Winning Coach

Pakistan Super League (PSL) defending champions, Multan Sultans have further bolstered their coaching unit by adding former T20 World Cup-winning coach, Ottis Gibson, to their ranks. Ottis has joined Sultans as their Assistant Coach and Fast Bowling Coach.

Multan took to various social media platforms to announce Ottis as the latest addition to their coaching setup.

#WorldT20 winning Head Coach with the West Indies as well as the former Head Coach of South Africa, with successful stints in the past as the Fast Bowling Coach of England & Bangladesh, Ottis Gibson joins the #Sultans as our Assistant and Fast Bowling Coach! pic.twitter.com/1Cw0tOzb1v — Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) January 12, 2022

Ottis served as the head coach of the West Indies from 2010 to 2014 and led them to their first World T20 title win in 2012. He has also served as the head coach of South Africa, bowling coach of England on two separate occasions, and bowling coach of Bangladesh.

Former West Indian all-rounder had a storied domestic career but was not able to cement his place in the national side despite impressive performances in the ODI format. He finished his ODI career with 34 wickets at an exceptional average of 18.26 in only 15 ODIs. He also played two Test matches for the national side.

The 52-year old will add his expertise to an already stacked Multan Sultans coaching setup. Multan’s coaching unit includes head coach, Andy Flower, spin-bowling coach, Mushtaq Ahmed, and fielding coach, Richard Halsall. The three coaches were particularly influential as Multan won their first PSL title in 2021.

Multan will be determined to become the first team to defend their PSL title in the upcoming seventh edition of the tournament. Multan will begin their campaign in the opening match of the tournament against Karachi Kings on 27 January at National Stadium Karachi.

