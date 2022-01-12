PSL’s Social Media Account Teases PSL 2022 Anthem

With the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) just over two weeks away, the fans in the country are anxiously waiting for the release of the PSL 2022 anthem. The release of the anthem prior to the start of the tournament usually marks the beginning of PSL festivities in the country and with the tournament just around the corner, the rumor mill regarding the anthem has started to pick up the pace.

The official account of PSL teased the fans as they uploaded a number of cryptic tweets on Twitter, further adding to the frenzy of the fans.

𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 🙌🏼 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐢𝐭 ▹ ● ──────── 02:20 #HBLPSL7 I #LevelHai — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) January 12, 2022

It is rumored that Pakistan’s superstar, Atif Aslam will sing the anthem for PSL 2022 while rumors also emerged that ‘Soch’ band, who sung Islamabad United’s famous anthem, ‘Rang Jeet Ka Lal Hai‘ have been roped in by the PSL management. It is still unclear who will sing the PSL 2022 anthem.

The anthem has already faced delays as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja refused to pay for the expenditures of the production of the anthem and advised the PSL management to gather sponsors for the anthem. The PSL anthem is expected to be released by next week.

