Pakistan is Getting Another Major Spell of Rain and Snowfall Next Week

A fresh spell of rain and snowfall is expected in the western and upper parts of the country as a new weather system of light to moderate intensity is expected to approach these regions next week.

Advertisement

According to an advisory issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Office (PMD), the weather system will enter the western and upper parts of the country on Tuesday and will persist till Thursday.

As a result, rain and snowfall are expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, Kohlu, and Barkhan on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain is also expected in Islamabad, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Lahore from Tuesday to Thursday.

Moreover, snowfall is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Nathiagali, Kaghan, Naran, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Astore, Hunza, Gilgit, Neelum Valley, Bagh, and Haveli from Tuesday to Thursday.

ALSO READ Customs Seizes Smuggled Liquor Worth Millions in Gwadar

Speaking in this regard, a spokesperson for the PMD said that the upcoming weather system will put an end to the prevailing foggy conditions and will prove beneficial for the wheat crop in Barani areas.

Landslides are expected in Dir, Malakand, Hazara, Swat, Kohistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir, and concerned Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) have been directed to remain on high alert during the forecasted period, the spokesperson concluded.