Australian Test Captain Reveals His Team’s Biggest Test Ahead of Pakistan Series

Australia’s Test captain, Pat Cummins, is now eyeing to stamp his authority overseas after the Kangaroos cruised to a 4-0 victory against England in the Ashes Test series.

Although the 28-year-old finished as the highest wicket-taker in the Ashes Test series, he is fully aware that his side must perform brilliantly away from home, particularly in the subcontinent, in order to become a formidable Test team under his leadership.

His first big challenge away from home is going to be Pakistan as the Aussies are touring the country for the first time in almost 24 years. Australia is scheduled to tour Pakistan to play a three-match Test series, three-match ODI series, and one T20I in March and April 2022.

Speaking during the post-match press conference after the 5th Test, the right-arm pacer said that Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and India tours will be the toughest tests of a relatively young Australian side.

He added that the best Australian Test sides in the past not only dominated teams in their backyard but also won away from home with relative ease, arguing that his young Test side must emulate the past teams to be considered a successful team.

Cummins said that they have not played many away Test series in the last couple of years, adding that the young players are ready to go and explore different playing conditions away from home.