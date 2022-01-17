Updated World Test Championship Points Table as Australia Widens Gap With Pakistan

Australia gained crucial points in the World Test Championship as they defeated England in the fifth and final Ashes Test match to win the series 4-0. England, on the other hand, dropped more points as they sit at the bottom of the table.

England once again failed with the bat miserably as they were bowled out for 188 in their first innings and for 124 in their second innings to lose the match by 146 runs. None of the English batters looked comfortable against the Australian pace bowling attack and despite a solid start, they were unable to stick around for too long as they were bowled out within 39 overs as Australia completed yet another comfortable victory.

Australia cemented their second spot in the World Test Championship points table having won 4 and drawn 1 in the five matches they have played so far in the current cycle. Their tour of Pakistan in the next couple of months will be crucial for both sides in the World Test Championship.

Pakistan currently sits third on the points table. Pakistan’s 75.00 percentage of points is just below Australia with 86.66 percentage of points, and Sri Lanka with 100% with 2 wins out of 2. The three-match Test series between the two sides is scheduled to commence in March 2022.

Let’s have a look at the updated World Test Championship points table:

Team Percentage of Points Points Won Lost Drawn Series Penalty Sri Lanka 100.00 24 2 0 0 1 – Australia 86.66 52 4 0 1 1 – Pakistan 75.00 36 3 1 0 2 – South Africa 66.66 24 2 1 0 1 3 India 49.07 53 4 3 2 3 – New Zealand 33.33 16 1 2 1 2 – Bangladesh 25.00 12 1 3 0 2 – West Indies 25.00 12 1 3 0 2 – England 9.25 10 1 6 2 2 10