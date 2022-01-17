Pakistan to Begin U19 World Cup Campaign Today

Pakistan is set to kickstart its Under-19 Cricket World Cup campaign today. Pakistan’s first match of the tournament is against Zimbabwe at Diego Martin Sporting Complex in Trinidad. The match will start at 7 pm Pakistan Standard Time and will be telecasted live on PTV Sports and A Sports.

Pakistan is placed in Group C alongside Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, and Papua New Guinea. Zimbabwe has already played one match in the competition, defeating Papua New Guinea in the opening fixture, and is currently leading the table with two points.

The Boys in Green will play their next match against Afghanistan on 20 January and their last match of the group stages will be against Papua New Guinea on 22 January. The top two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals of the competition which are set to commence from 25 January.

The two-time World Cup winners will be determined to start their campaign on the right foot and register their first points of the tournament. The team will be led by young Karachi Kings all-rounder, Qasim Akram, and possesses a lot of quality which includes young superstars such as Faisal Akram, Haseebullah Khan, and Zeeshan Zameer.