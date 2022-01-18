COMSATS Faces Severe Backlash for Charging Huge Amounts for Issuing Degrees

Students of the COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) have turned to social media to criticize the university for heavily charging them for various services. The university is on the receiving end for not organizing the convocation and increasing the degree issuance fee to Rs. 11,000.

Advertisement

Several students have taken up the issue of the varsity charging a hefty amount — two to three times higher compared to private universities — for various services.

In one such complaint, a student accused CUI of looting people, saying: “COMSATS is charging Rs. 11,000 for the degree. For last two years, no convocation [has been] held, yet charging this amount for a degree.”

ALSO READ ECC Likely to Approve Rs. 5 Billion for 7th Population and Housing Census

He revealed that the university did not even refund the security fee, though it was bound to do so.

Commenting on the post, another student said he was charged Rs. 19,000 for his degree. “The black market is at its peak,” the student added.

It is to note that on similar grounds, students criticized the COMSATS Islamabad many times in the past also.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Punjab Traffic Police Resumes Issuance of Learner License

On 31 December 2021, a student had castigated the university administration for not holding a convocation ceremony and not returning the security fee.

“The shambolic trend of COMSATS University Islamabad of not holding convocation ceremony and not returning the security fee (which is always refundable in all institutions) and still declaring themselves as one of the top-ranking university,” a user had tweeted.

The shambolic trend of COMSATS university Islamabad of not holding convocation ceremony and not returning the security fee (which is always refundable in all institutions) and still declaring themselves as one of the top ranking university. #FreedomAtQAU_RoadToProgress

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/LXOkLUDSmH — Caramelized Candy (@ssk_Kayani) December 30, 2021

Another student had criticized the high fee, low facilities, and “no freedom of expression.”