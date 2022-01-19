China Keen to Tap Into Pakistan’s Furniture Industry

China wants to sustain an even healthier economic and investment partnership with Pakistan by enhancing trade ties with the latter’s furniture business.

The Commercial Counselor of the Pakistan Embassy in China, Badar uz Zaman, spoke at an online conference that was attended by industry players, and highlighted that Pakistan is China’s all-weather strategic partner and highly compliments China in the furniture industry.

He said that the second phase of the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA) has yielded impressive results, and announced that “In the last quarter, there was an increase of around 70% in exports from Pakistan to China”.

Counselor Badar uz Zaman also encouraged the participants to engage in and contribute to the increase in bilateral trade and investment in Pakistan.

The Deputy Director of the Standing Committee of the Dezhou Municipal People’s Congress and Director of the Dezhou Furniture Industry Chain in China, Zhong Ling, complemented the counselor and added that more collaborations between the two sides are anticipated through the furniture industry, the Chambers of Commerce, corporations, and other areas. They will employ the use of an industrial internet platform and the economic clout of finance and capital to pursue bilateral development.

Event Chair Wang Zihai, who is also the Executive Director of the Pakistan China Centre, remarked that the Dezhou furniture industry chain has developed an organic industrial chain with the integration of production, supply, and marketing.

He expressed hope that Pakistan and China will take full advantage of the interaction of their furniture industries to bolster cooperation in industry exchanges, project investments, and people-to-people exchanges to promote the development of their “two-way economic and trade cooperation”.