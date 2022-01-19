Microsoft Teams is Getting a New Feature to Make Video Calls Easier

Microsoft Team’s new feature will allow the users to hide their own video feed during a call. This will help reduce distractions for the user during the call while still having their video visible to other participants.

The official entry on the Microsoft 365 roadmap lists the feature as a work in progress, however, the entry does claim a tentative release date of January 2022. Whenever it arrives, the feature will be available to all Microsoft Teams users worldwide.

The update comes as part of a series of features announced by Microsoft to enhance the user experience of the platform by increasing productivity and efficiency, in this era of staying at home and being productive.

In a recent announcement, Microsoft Teams introduced another update, which is also currently in the works, this upcoming feature will allow users to mute notifications while they are in the middle of a video call, putting an end to distracting notifications or alerts whilst in the middle of an important meeting.

CEO Microsoft Satya Nadella said in a statement,