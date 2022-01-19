Supernet and Avara Announce Rs. 250 Million Project in Pakistan

Supernet Limited (Supernet) announced today that they, in conjunction with their Australian technology partner Avara Technologies Pty. Ltd. (Avara), have been awarded a new project worth approximately Rs. 250 million within a long-term program that was awarded in 2021 by a major Pakistani customer.

Advertisement

The new project, valued at approximately Rs. 250 million, constitutes Phase 3 of the program for the supply of multiservice multiplexers and associated operations, maintenance, warranty, and support services. The program includes the establishment of a repair facility in Pakistan and the transfer of knowledge through an expansive training program enabling in-country engineers and technicians to rectify faults throughout the equipment’s lifecycle.

Avara’s DynaFlex product family is a flexible, fully-featured, access multiplexer with powerful cross-connect and protection capabilities. With the ability to handle a wide range of interfaces like POTS, SCADA, Ethernet, Serial Data, and Tele-Protection, the DynaFlex platform is an ideal choice for transporting mission-critical TDM services over PDH, SDH, Ethernet, or MPLS-TP packet-based interfaces. DynaFlex offers a broad range of hot-pluggable channel cards to complement a range of physical interfaces in a modular manner.

In 2021, Supernet and Avara successfully delivered the first batch of DynaFlex multiplexers under Phase 1 of the program in time despite supply chain and logistics challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The delivery for Phase 2 is under implementation, with the newly awarded Phase 3 expected to reach completion towards the tail end of 2022.

Supernet’s Head of BU, Telecoms & Defense, Ali Akhtar, and CEO Avara, Lasha Aponso, jointly stated, “This is a major triumph for us right at the start of 2022, and we are thrilled to have been awarded this new project. It reaffirms the trust and satisfaction of the customers in our products and services. On the back of this victory, we’re charging full steam ahead with our plans to expand business in Pakistan.”

Supernet Limited, one of Pakistan’s leading telecommunications service providers and systems integrators, has been operating since 1995. Supernet offers a full portfolio of local-to-global integrated communications infrastructure solutions to Telecoms, Defense, Enterprise, and Government entities.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Supernet Awarded Optical Fiber Project Worth Rs. 150 Million

Supernet’s “Connectivity” products and services include a broad spectrum of Wide Area Network (WAN) and Metropolitan Area Network (MAN) solutions based on satellite, fiber optics, microwave, and radios. In recent years, Supernet has established its expertise in domains including cybersecurity, power, networking, and surveillance solutions as part of its “Beyond Connectivity” initiative, thereby offering a richer portfolio of solutions and services to customers.

Avara Technologies is a supplier of world-class optical, industrial Ethernet, voice, and data communication products for utilities, service providers, and infrastructure providers worldwide. Avara is driven by technology innovation and a commitment to delivering top-quality products, exceptional support, and value to customers. Avara’s focus is to be the customers’ and partners’ preferred supplier for optical, voice, and premium data network equipment solutions so that could rely on Avara’s field-proven products to deliver mission-critical networks all over the world. Avara was established in 2002 and is represented in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, APAC, and Australia.