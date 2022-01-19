Xiaomi Reveals Global Launch Date of Redmi Note 11 Series

Previously, Redmi Note 11 series comprising Note 11, Note 11 Pro, and Note 11 Pro+ were launched in China in October 2021. Now, the series is expected to make it to the global market via an official launch scheduled on January 26th.

The Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has recently confirmed that the series will be launched in a special event held virtually on January 26th. The Redmi Note 11 series consists of three models that are already on sale in China and India, but which of them will be launched in the European markets remains a mystery.

Considering the series launch in Chinese and Indian markets, it’s safe to say that we’ll be seeing at least two handsets since the company has also used the word “series” in its tweet.

This year, our #RedmiNote11Series is ready to #RiseToTheChallenge! Join us to witness the launch of this legend on January 26th at 20:00 (GMT+8)! pic.twitter.com/uAhHatRcN5 — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) January 18, 2022

Last week, a media report claimed that Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi will be introducing the Redmi Note 11 in Europe with an initial retail price of €250 (~$283), however, this claim is still to be verified.

Notably, previous reports regarding the launch have claimed that the Note 11 series for the European markets are expected to be different. The global models were spotted on IMEI documentation and these are the model numbers, Redmi Note 11 Pro – 2201116TG and Note 11 Pro 5G – 2201116SG.

One of the smartphones expected to be a part of the launch is the Redmi Note 11 4G, which was announced in China last November. While the Chinese model is powered by the Helio G88 chipset, the global model is expected to house the Snapdragon 680 chip.