Xiaomi’s Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Rival Will Cost Under $1,000

Popular tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed interesting details about Xiaomi’s upcoming clamshell folding phone. For those who don’t know, clamshell folding phones are similar to Moto Razr or Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip series.

In a post on the popular Chinese microblogging website Weibo, the tipster revealed specifications and possible pricing for this phone.

Earlier in 2021, Xiaomi released its first-ever foldable handset, the MIX Fold, featuring a vertical hinge that allowed the handset to fold horizontally similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3. Introduced with a price tag of YUAN 9,999 or $1,575, the handset was just as expensive as its Samsung counterpart, yet was one of the more affordable foldable smartphones available in the market.

Digital Chat Station stated that Xiaomi is currently working on a new foldable smartphone that features a vertically folding horizontal display. A noteworthy aspect of the device will be its cost, as the tipster revealed that the company plans on launching the handset closer to the price of a mainstream flagship phone.

Despite the cheapest foldable smartphone still costing more than $1,000, the move by Xiaomi will be a big deal. Digital Chat Station further stated that the device will allegedly feature an FHD+ resolution with a 120Hz high refresh rate, and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series processor.