Zong 4G – Achieving a Digitally Connected and Innovative Pakistan

The world of today is seeing a wave of digitalization that’s happening across sectors. At the foundation of this digitalization is the telecommunications industry which is transforming the way people interact with each other and conduct businesses.

Advertisement

When it comes to emerging tech such as 5G, AI, IoT, and Big Data, it would not be an overstatement to predict that these could easily be the catalysts for driving the fourth industrial revolution.

With things being shifted to remote work and people relying on good connectivity to stay in touch with the rest of the world, a great responsibility has befallen the telecom operators. The sector is working actively to close the digital divide and promote digitization in the country.

Among other players, Zong has taken the lead in giving the much-needed push to ICT-powered digitalization in the country. Today, the company continues to lead the digital transformation that Pakistan is seeing.

A Digital Pakistan

Addressing the growing communication needs of all Pakistanis since 2008, Zong has reserved its space as the country’s top cellular and digital services provider. The first overseas setup of China Mobile, Zong, now serves the digital needs of over 40 million Pakistanis.

What makes Zong 4G the foremost choice of all Pakistanis is the company’s unwavering commitment to providing world-class services at the most affordable rates. At the core of everything lies Zong’s agenda of a Digital Pakistan.

Advertisement

Over 14,000 4G-Enabled Sites

Currently, Zong 4G has the most widespread network of more than 14,000 4G-enabled towers across Pakistan that serve even the most untapped areas of the country. Zong 4G is at the forefront of digitalizing Pakistan with its unmatched customer service, cutting-edge services, and innovative business and IoT solutions.

Leading the 5G Race

Being the pioneers in adopting emerging technologies, Zong is preparing the country for 5G, thereby paving the way for a new digital era of connectivity. Zong’s faith in 5G as the next big thing translates into its relentless efforts of providing the best technology platforms.

It comes as no surprise, therefore, that Zong was the first telecom operator to test 5G in South Asia after successfully launching its exceptional 4G services in Pakistan.

Highest LTE Spectrum

To ensure redundancy and robustness, CM PAK owns an IGW network with three ISPs that allow for congestion-free and uninterrupted data services. As compared to other industry operators, Zong has managed to achieve, by far, the highest LTE spectrum bandwidth that ensures a smooth customer experience.

Winning big in the regional Pakistani spectrum auction, Zong bid USD 14.398 million for 10MHz (2×5MHz) and an additional 1.2 MHz spectrum in the 1800MHz band. This accounts for 82.35% [11.2 MHz] of the total sold spectrum [13.6MHz] in this band for AJK and GB while offered spectrum was 16MHz.

Moreover, Zong has strengthened its CDN partnerships with known social media platforms like Facebook, TikTok, and Wangsu further along with successfully completing the project of Pakistan Emergency Helpline with PTA.

Advertisement

Introduction of Smart 8T8R & Massive MIMO

Introducing new capacity solutions of Smart 8T8R and MM on a commercial basis, Zong has secured the position of being the first operator to introduce both these solutions in the industry.

The Smart 8T8R & Massive MIMO enables software upgrades on demand, capacity increase for 4G, and smooth up-gradation to 5G with one-time hardware deployment.

By incorporating software-defined antennas (SDAs) and FDD dual-band RRUs, Smart 8T8R & Massive MIMO not only enhances user experience and protects future network investment, but also diversifies the options for developing networks and services.

Pakistan is witnessing an exponential growth in its 4G user count which means that 4G users’ data needs are continuously growing. To meet these demands, the launch of Smart 8T8R & Massive MIMO by Zong is a proactive measure that will pave the way for future technologies, mainly 5G, in the country.

Digital Transformation of Internal Processes

Zong has also undertaken the initiative to digitalize processes for Customer Experience Improvement, a step towards being digital. It has resulted in improved experience, efficiency, innovation, and cost-effectiveness.

Connectivity Across the Globe

Zong 4G’s unprecedented data connectivity makes it an unrivaled service provider not only in the remotest regions of the nation but also internationally through its awestriking international bundles. Through these bundles, travelers and entrepreneurs are always connected seamlessly even across the globe.

Advertisement

The excellent delivery of network and user experience is the ultimate difference between Zong 4G and other telecom operators.

Working tirelessly to keep these wheels of advanced technology in motion throughout its services, Zong 4G is making sure that its customers experience only the best solutions and services when it comes to connectivity.