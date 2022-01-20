Is Donkey Meat Being Served in Weddings in Karachi? [Video]

Wedding guests in Karachi are allegedly being treated with dishes made from donkey meat. The development came to light after locals saw a number of donkeys tied and a couple of butchers cutting meat in an abandoned marriage hall.

Advertisement

According to details, residents of 4K Chowrangi in the provincial capital spotted donkeys in the deserted hall of a wedding marquee. They also saw a couple of butchers cutting meat in large quantities near donkey heads and feet.

ALSO READ Shocking Video Shows Donkey Meat Being Sold in Twin Cities

The locals also claimed that 11 donkeys were tied in the wedding hall initially. However, in just two days, 4 donkeys went missing and only 7 were standing there. They believed that the missing donkeys were butchered and their meat was served to wedding guests at another marriage hall.

After witnessing this, the residents informed the police who raided the wedding hall. While the butchers were arrested and a large amount of sliced meat confiscated, the donkeys were shifted to a nearby animal sanctuary.

The police also found cow heads and feet in the abandoned wedding hall during the raid. In the preliminary investigation, the arrested suspects claimed that they were cutting cow meat to be supplied for a wedding function at another nearby marriage hall.

ALSO READ Sania Mirza Announces Her Retirement From Tennis

When asked about the presence of donkeys inside the marriage hall, the suspects claimed that locals owned these donkeys and they had tied them in the wedding hall. They also said that the owners of the 4 donkeys took them away, leaving behind 7 donkeys.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the police have claimed that they found no initial evidence of donkeys being slaughtered and their meat being served in marriage halls, adding that samples of confiscated meat have been sent to a local laboratory for testing.

Here is a video of the entire incident.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

url: https://youtu.be/5qdq5jN-2HE

src in: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/5qdq5jN-2HE?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/5qdq5jN-2HEActual comparison

url: https://youtu.be/5qdq5jN-2HE

src in: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/5qdq5jN-2HE?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/5qdq5jN-2HE



Fake Claim

The result of the laboratory test has revealed that the meat confiscated from the abandoned wedding hall was cow meat, DIG West Karachi, Nasir Aftab, has confirmed.

Speaking during a press conference, DIG West Karachi said that all arrested suspects have been released and they have been warned against tying donkeys in the marriage hall in the future.