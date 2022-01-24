PMC Announces Dates for MDCAT 2022 Exams

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has announced the schedule for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) for admissions in MBBS and BDS programs for 2022.

Just like last year, MDCAT will be held in a phased manner. The first phase of MDCAT will commence from 15 August 2022 to 30 August 2022. The second phase will start from 5 September 2022 and will last till 20 September 2022.

Applicants who will miss their test during these two phases due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis will be able to appear in a special MDCAT that will be held on 30 September 2022.

The PMC will issue the syllabus for MDCAT 2022 in the next couple of days after which each applicant will be assigned a date for their test. The PMC has not finalized the date for the MDCAT 2022 result.

Last year’s MDCAT was held from 30 August 2021 to 30 September 2021. The exam was taken on computers and more than 200,000 applicants appeared in the exam.

However, students had demanded a retake as they argued that the PMC provided faulty devices with poor internet services for the exam, included out-of-syllabus and ambiguous questions, and gave undue advantage to some students by scheduling the exam over a month.