Rizwan Opens Up After Winning ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year Award

Muhammad Rizwan shared his sentiments after being named T20I Cricketer of the Year by ICC. The 29-year-old cricketer took to his official Twitter account, expressing gratitude and joy on winning the prestigious award.

Muhammad Rizwan, known for his fearless batting style and religious values, claimed the success to be an outcome of his firm belief. The opening batter thanked God as well as his supporters for standing by his side and helping him achieve the accolade.

Sharing his future aims, Rizwan stated that the remarkable year of 2021 is just the start of his cricketing journey. The opening batter is motivated to continue his incredible form and achieve more heights in his career. The wicket-keeper batter mounted 1,326 runs in the T20I format this year, at an extraordinary average of 73.66.

Concluding his statement, Muhammad Rizwan dedicated the award to his country and its people.

Alhumdulillah. Bus Allah se hota hai

Allah k ghair se nahi hota. I am grateful to everyone for their support and love. In sha Allah, the journey has just started. This award is dedicated to Pakistan and the beautiful people of Pakistan. #PakistanZindabad https://t.co/RrMYw9YaAN — Mohammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) January 23, 2022

The star opener trumped England’s Jos Butler, Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga and Australia’s Mitchell Marsh to become the overall best performer of 2021 in the shortest format of cricket. Muhammad Rizwan is also nominated for the ICC Cricketer of the Year award.