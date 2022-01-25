All You Need to Know About the Best Android Gaming Phone Coming Soon

It was only a few days back that the key specification of the Lenovo Legion Y90 was leaked online and now the same tipster has shared the complete spec sheet of the upcoming gaming phone and we’re nothing short of impressed.

Advertisement

It seems that the gaming phone is all set to become the most powerful Android device on the market.

Among the leaked specs, the most impressive feature is the phone’s storage capacity, which will also be a major selling point of this phone. We’ve discussed all these features down below.

ALSO READ Lenovo Legion Y90 Gaming Phone Leaks Ahead of Launch

Design & Display

The Lenovo Legion Y90 may have a pretty intense design with a protruded camera unit situated right at the middle of the rear panel.

In terms of the display, the Legion Y90 will flaunt a 6.92″ E4 Samsung AMOLED panel with a high refresh rate of 144Hz and a touch sampling rate of 720Hz, making both multitasking as well as gaming, super smooth. The display will sport symmetrical bezels with the top bezel housing a speaker module and a selfie camera.

The phone will measure 176 x 78.8 x 10.5mm and weighs 268g, which makes it rather hefty.

Advertisement

Hardware & Storage

Under the hood, the Legion Y90 will come with the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. In the recent leaks, the tipster has revealed that the Legion Y90 will pack 22GB of RAM, 18GB of which will be true physical RAM and 4GB virtual. This will make it the first smartphone ever to have such a huge RAM capacity. However, the storage here is equally impressive, maxing out at a total of 640GB, made possible by actually combining two separate 512GB and 128GB modules.

Other features include double X-axis motors for haptics, dual cooling fans, and six dedicated buttons for gaming, to enhance the users’ overall gaming experience.

Cameras

In terms of optics, the Lenovo Legion Y90 will feature a 64MP OV64A 1/1.32 sensor by OmniVision supported by a 16MP sensor on the rear. On the front, you will see Samsung’s 44MP GH1 sensor for selfies and video calls.

ALSO READ Lenovo Takes the Throne as the Best PC and Laptop Company of 2021

Battery & Availability

Powering the device will be a massive 5600mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging.

There are still a good few details about this upcoming gaming phone we don’t know. Given that rumors suggest a February launch date, we’ll be hearing more about this smartphone in the coming weeks.