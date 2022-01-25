Digital Pakistan Is Now ‘More Se Zyada’ Connected With Telenor

In continuation to its efforts to enable Pakistan to communicate better, and allow every Pakistani to enjoy a crystal-clear calling experience, Telenor now expands support of its VoLTE service to even more devices.

VoLTE is voice calls over a 4G LTE network, rather than the 2G or 3G connections that are usually used. VoLTE is meant to significantly improve the users’ calling experience by providing clearer voice quality, faster call setup time, uninterrupted 4G during voice calls, and more efficient battery usage.

This upgraded calling experience is an innovative offering by Telenor that will pave the way for how we stay in touch tomorrow. Telenor had launched the VoLTE services with OPPO/realme phones in 2021, and is now expanding the support of Telenor VoLTE to vivo handsets.

Over the last 16 years, Telenor has brought enablement and empowerment to the people of Pakistan through cutting-edge digital solutions. The company stays true to the ideology of equipping every Pakistani with world-class connectivity as it extends the matchless service of Telenor VoLTE to users of vivo handsets.

More manufacturers are likely to launch the support of this revolutionary technological advancement soon. Users of OPPO/realme and vivo can visit this link to see if their device is supported and how they can enable their services for Telenor VoLTE.