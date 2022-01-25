Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to Partner for Success of Green Saudi Initiative

As a Saudi Arabian Environment Ministry delegation is on a visit to Pakistan, the two countries have vowed to develop a partnership on Green Saudi Initiative for a sustainable and healthy climate with confidence that the partnership will further strengthen the bilateral relations.

Addressing a news conference along with Chief Executive Officer, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Dr. Khalid, in Islamabad on Tuesday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam, said the partnership would unfold a new chapter in the bilateral brotherly relations.

He said Pakistan’s environmental and climate-related initiatives had been acknowledged internationally, and the credit for this success went to Prime Minister Imran Khan who presented the vision of Clean Green Pakistan. He said the vision was seen as a model in the world, adding that the Saudi delegation’s visit to Pakistan was also for the same purpose. He maintained that the Saudi delegation was in Pakistan to learn from and study Pakistan’s efforts for plantation. The delegation, he informed, would visit national parks, plantation sites, mangroves, and other sites across the country. He underlined that the United Nations had termed Pakistan as Asia’s forestry champion and a model for others to follow.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO Saudi Ministry of Environment Dr. Khalid said, “We want to learn from the experiences of the Government of Pakistan about tree plantation.” He said the Saudi government was planning a large-scale plantation in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East. “We have started a program of planting 10 billion trees in Saudi Arabia and 40 billion trees in the Middle East,” he added.

He said the Kingdom had the potential to collaborate with international partners for improvement in the climate. “We want to benefit from Pakistan’s experience in this regard,” he said, adding that Saudi Arabia had a formal Memorandum of Understanding with Pakistan.