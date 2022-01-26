Ebba Qureshi Excited to See Her Favorite Afghan Player Join Islamabad United

With the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League starting tomorrow, former cricketer Azhar Mehmood’s wife, Ebba Qureshi has expressed excitement to watch her favorite Afghan cricketer in PSL 7.

Praising Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ebba Qureshi welcomed the Afghan cricketer to the Islamabad United family. Islamabad United head coach’s wife recalled the dashing style of the batsman in the T10 league, as Rahamanullah Gurbaz played for Delhi Bulls also coached by Azhar Mehmood. Ebba also praised the young batter for his enthusiasm and attitude towards the game.

I can’t tell you how happy I am about @RGurbaz_21 joining the #IuFamily – Loved his game and energy at the #T10 ! We are in love with his game and attitude ! Let’s go @IsbUnited ❤️ — Ebba Qureshi (@EbbaQ) January 26, 2022

While the CEO of FemGames Global, Ebba Qureshi, is thrilled about the inclusion of hard-hitting batter in the Islamabad United squad, the 20-year-old Afghan himself seemed overjoyed to join the new team after ending the national duties.

National duty done ✅ Next PSL can’t wait to join @IsbUnited pic.twitter.com/U6oVEh3KkD — Rahmanullah Gurbaz (@RGurbaz_21) January 26, 2022

Rahmanullah Gurbaz was a part of the rescheduled leg of PSL 6 featuring for the defending champions, Multan Sultans.

Gurbaz has been signed by Islamabad United for this year’s campaign. United is set to begin the PSL 7 campaign on 30 January at Karachi’s National Stadium against Peshawar Zalmi.

