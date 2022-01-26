Did Imran Khan & PCB Chairman Copy Queen Elizabeth’s Olympics 2012 Video?

PCB released the official opening video of super-hyped PSL 7, featuring Prime Minister Imran Khan. Imran Khan’s video clip for the inauguration of PSL 7 seems like a recreation of Queen Elizabeth’s iconic opening video for London Olympics 2012.

In the official opening video, the chairman PCB Ramiz Raja walks to the current Prime Minister and former world cup winning captain, inviting him to inaugurate the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League. Prime Minister Imran Khan gives his opening statement for PSL 2022 alongside Ramiz Raja, encouraging the teams to display quality cricket.

On the other hand, Queen Elizabeth inaugurated the London Olympics 2012 in a video featuring Hollywood actor, Daniel Craig as James Bond. The video begins with Daniel Craig entering the palace and inviting Queen to accompany him, in a similar fashion to Ramiz Raja’s entry into the Prime Minister’s office.

The video further shows Queen Elizabeth and Daniel Craig flying across London to the opening ceremony of the Olympics 2012.

Pakistan Super League is set to begin tomorrow with the ‘curtain raiser’ at National Stadium, Karachi. It is expected that Prime Minister Imran Khan will make an appearance at the opening ceremony.

