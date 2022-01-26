Islamabad United Shares an Update on Availability of Munro & Topley for PSL 7

With the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League starting on Thursday, all the preparations are in the final stages.

While most of the players for all teams are in quarantine following the bio-secure bubble protocols set by PCB, some foreign players have not yet landed in the country. Also among these players are Islamabad United’s Colin Munro and Reece Topley. However, Islamabad United has now opened up on their availability for PSL 7.

According to the franchise’s official account, Kiwi star Colin Munro might miss the opening encounter against Peshawar Zalmi but he will be joining the squad for the rest of the tournament. Colin Munro is currently playing Big Bash League in Australia as his team Perth Scorchers has made it to the final, scheduled on 28 January. Colin Munro is expected to join Islamabad United in Karachi after the BBL final.

🚨🚨 UPDATES 🚨🚨 Foreign player Availability: -Hales, Stirling, Gurbaz, De Lange, Zahir Khan will all be available for our opening match vs PZ -Munro will at most be unavailable for only the 1st match -Topley will join us after the #EngvWI series#UnitedWeWin #LevelHai — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) January 26, 2022

On the other hand, English pacer Reece Topley is busy performing national duties against West Indies. Islamabad United has revealed that he will join the team right after the end of the England-West Indies series. The last T20I match between the two teams will be played on 31 January, following which Topley will be free to join Islamabad United in Karachi.

Islamabad United had already given its statement regarding the presence of the rest of the foreign cricketers. Islamabad United is the most successful side of the Pakistan Super League, bagging two trophies out of six. Men in Red will step into Karachi’s National Stadium on 30 January to start their PSL 7 campaign against Peshawar Zalmi.

