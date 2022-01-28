Mohammad Abbas Joins Hampshire for English County Championship

Pakistani fast bowler, Mohammad Abbas has agreed to re-join Hampshire as their overseas player for the start of the 2022 County Championship.

The seamer played an important role in Hampshire’s bowling attack last year picking up 41 wickets at an average of just 16. This included three five-wicket hauls with best figures of 6-11 against Middlesex at The Ageas Bowl in April.

Abbas – who will join up with Hampshire for at least the first two months of the season – will be the Club’s second overseas player alongside fellow fast bowler Kyle Abbott, with whom he teamed up successfully in 2021.

Mohammad Abbas said, “I’m delighted to be joining Hampshire again. I really enjoyed the environment and playing with this squad at a fantastic ground like The Ageas Bowl. I know there’s a big desire at the Club for silverware in the County Championship and hopefully, I can play my part and contribute with the ball.”

Hampshire Director of Cricket Giles White, “Abbas showed everybody last year that he is a bowler of the highest quality. He’s an extremely popular member of the squad, so we are thrilled he’s agreed to come back and he joins Kyle Abbott as our second overseas signing.”

After impressing Pakistan’s national selectors through sustained domestic success in 2015 and 2016, Abbas burst onto the international scene four years ago, claiming his maiden Test wicket two deliveries into his debut against West Indies, before going on to record his first five-wicket haul in just his third Test appearance.

An incredible 2018 saw right-arm pacer continue his meteoric rise, claiming 50 Test wickets in his first 10 Tests – becoming the fastest pace bowler to reach 50 Test wickets for Pakistan – as he was named PCB Test Player of the Year.

Further success followed in 2019 with Abbas continuing to be an integral part of Pakistan’s attack during the series against South Africa, Australia, and Sri Lanka, before featuring in all three behind-closed-doors Tests during last summer’s tour of England.