Updated PSL 2022 Points Table After Quetta’s Big Win Over Karachi

Quetta Gladiators won their first match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 as they defeated Karachi Kings by 8 wickets.

Karachi’s batters never got going as Quetta’s bowling unit dominated the proceedings at National Stadium Karachi. Karachi registered their lowest fourth total in PSL history as they were bowled out for 113 in 17.3 overs. Young fiery pacer, Naseem Shah registered his first five-wicket haul in PSL as he dismantled the opposition batting unit

Quetta were able to chase down the target comfortably as openers Ahsan Ali and Will Smeed steered the run-chase. Quetta move to the second spot after winning one out of their first two matches. Karachi on the other hand sit at the bottom of the points table with two consecutive losses.

Here’s the updated PSL 7 Points Table:

Team Matches Won Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate Multan Sultans 2 2 0 – 4 +0.566 Quetta Gladiators 2 1 1 – 2 +0.820 Peshawar Zalmi 1 1 0 – 2 +0.212 Islamabad United 0 0 0 – 0 – Lahore Qalandars 1 0 1 – 0 -0.327 Karachi Kings 2 0 2 – 0 -0.109

