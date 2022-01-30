Full-Strength United Begins PSL Campaign Against Zalmi

Two-time PSL champions, Islamabad United will lock horns with last year’s finalists, Peshawar Zalmi, in the fifth match of the PSL 2022 on Sunday, 30 January. The match, scheduled at Karachi’s National Stadium, will start at 2:30 pm PST.

Match Preview

Peshawar will look to continue their winning momentum as they face Islamabad United in a high-octane clash at National Stadium Karachi. Peshawar pulled off an amazing run-chase in their previous outing as they chased down a target of 191 against Quetta Gladiators to register their first points on the PSL points table.

Zalmi will be further boosted by the inclusion of captain Wahab Riaz and veteran wicket-keeper batter Kamran Akmal as they have fully recovered from COVID-19.

Islamabad, on the other hand, will be stepping on to the pitch for the first time this season. Islamabad was the team to beat in the group stages of PSL 6. The Red Hot Squad broke the record for most group stage wins in a single edition of PSL as they won 8 out of their 10 matches. They did falter in the playoffs and were knocked out by Zalmi in the second eliminator.

However, Islamabad United now has an almost complete squad available for the encounter and will put a strong team in the field.

Peshawar is expected to make one change to their line-up from the previous match with Wahab coming back into the side at the expense of Sohail Khan.

Match Details

Date Sunday, 30 January 2022

Time 02:30 pm PKT

Venue National Stadium Karachi

Live Stream LINK

Check out the details of the match here.

Possible Playing XIs:

Islamabad Possible XI – Shadab Khan (c), Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Mubasir Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Hasan Ali, Marchant de Lange

Check out Islamabad’s full squad here

Peshawar Possible XI – Wahab Riaz (c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Yasir Khan, Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Usman Qadir, Sameen Gul, Pat Brown

Check out Peshawar’s full squad here

Head to Head

Overall, the two sides have come face to face 15 times in the tournament. Peshawar has an upper hand as they have won 8 while United have won 7. They last faced each other on 22 June 2021 in the second eliminator of PSL 6 in Abu Dhabi; Zalmi won it by 8 wickets.

X-Factor

While Peshawar had a few players contributing to their team’s success in the previous match, they did struggle a bit in the bowling department. Wahab Riaz is expected to turn around the fortunes of their bowling unit. The fiery pacer is the leading wicket-taker in PSL history and will be aiming to perform out of his skin in order to get back into the national team.

Islamabad, on the other hand, has an entire squad full of match winners. The likes of Shadab Khan, Alex Hales, Hasan Ali, Asif Ali and Paul Stirling have the ability to win the match on their own but our pick is a bit left-field. Mohammad Wasim Jr. has shown what he is capable of and his accurate death bowling and power-hitting ability makes him an incredible asset for any team around the world.